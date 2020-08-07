spca of texas

SPCA of Texas to Take Part in North Texas Giving Day

The annual event allows North Texans to come together to help local non-profits like the SPCA of Texas

spca of texas

The SPCA of Texas is taking part in the 12th annual North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 17.

The annual event allows North Texans to come together to help local non-profits like the SPCA of Texas.

According to the SPCA of Texas, donors allow the organization to rescue, heal, and find homes for thousands of animals each year.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 8 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 4 mins ago

Deep Ellum Art Gallery Adjusts For ‘New Normal' Online

The SPCA said that it costs about $800 to care for each animal, and donations of any amount help the organization to do whatever it takes to save an animal's life.

Personal fundraising pages can be created now through the day of the event, the SPCA said.

Scheduled giving begins on Sept. 1 and continues until Sept. 17.

To schedule a gift or make a donation on North Texas Giving Day, visit spca.org/givingday.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Travis Hill at thill@spca.org or 214-461-5158.

This article tagged under:

spca of texasSPCANorth Texas Giving Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us