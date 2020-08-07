SPCA of Texas to Take Part in North Texas Giving Day

The SPCA of Texas is taking part in the 12th annual North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 17.

The annual event allows North Texans to come together to help local non-profits like the SPCA of Texas.

According to the SPCA of Texas, donors allow the organization to rescue, heal, and find homes for thousands of animals each year.

The SPCA said that it costs about $800 to care for each animal, and donations of any amount help the organization to do whatever it takes to save an animal's life.

Personal fundraising pages can be created now through the day of the event, the SPCA said.

Scheduled giving begins on Sept. 1 and continues until Sept. 17.

To schedule a gift or make a donation on North Texas Giving Day, visit spca.org/givingday.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Travis Hill at thill@spca.org or 214-461-5158.