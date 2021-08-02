SPCA of Texas to Host Job Fair

Love pets and need a job? The SPCA of Texas is hosting a job fair Wednesday and welcomes applicants with multiple positions open.

Applicants do not need an appointment but should bring a resume and be prepared for an interview the same day. The SPCA said if too many applicants arrive at same-day interviews, interviews would be scheduled for later times.

The job fair will take place Wednesday in the SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To view open positions at the SPCA of Texas, visit spca.org/careers.com.