Dallas

SPCA of Texas to Host Job Fair

The pet-friendly organization says they're hosting an upcoming job fair available to the public.

SPCA KOREA DOGS (5)
SPCA of Texas

Love pets and need a job? The SPCA of Texas is hosting a job fair Wednesday and welcomes applicants with multiple positions open.

Applicants do not need an appointment but should bring a resume and be prepared for an interview the same day. The SPCA said if too many applicants arrive at same-day interviews, interviews would be scheduled for later times.

The job fair will take place Wednesday in the SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To view open positions at the SPCA of Texas, visit spca.org/careers.com.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

DallasSPCA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us