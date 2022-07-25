Southwest Airlines Could Expand Flights to Other Regional Airports as Soon as 2025

As soon as 2025, Southwest Airlines will have the chance to expand flights to DFW Airport or another regional hub for the first time in the company’s history.

A provision of an agreement between the cities of Dallas, Fort Worth, DFW Airport, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines will expire in 2025. It will give Southwest Airlines the option to expand to another regional airport without giving up gates at Dallas Love Field.

As Dallas Morning News aviation writer Kyle Arnold reports, the provision’s expiration would give Southwest Airlines leverage to create a new deal to expand at DFW Airport, begin operations at another regional airport or push for more gates at Dallas Love Field.

A spokesperson for DFW Airport told NBC5 they are not in negotiations with Southwest Airlines to expand at DFW Airport.

In a statement to NBC5, Southwest Airlines said:

“Southwest is proud to serve our Customers at our home airport, Dallas Love Field, and to provide low-fare, safe and reliable air travel to the residents of Dallas and the North Texas region. We do not have any observations to share regarding recent conversations about the airport.”