Southlake Carroll ISD Board Outsts President as Conservative Contingent Gains Power

The Southlake Carroll ISD board voted in a new president Monday night, following this month’s special election in which a third Southlake Families PAC-endorsed candidate won a seat, tilting the balance of the board to the right.

Trustees voted unanimously to name Eric Lannen president, ending Michelle Moore’s tenure.

Lannen was elected to a three-year term in May 2020 in an uncontested election. He is the chief human resources officer for Archaea Energy, according to his LinkedIn account. He also serves on the Crime Control & Prevention Board for the city and has been a volunteer and supporter of Young Life Ministries for over 30 years, according to his biography on the district website.

