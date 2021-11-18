DallasNews.com

Southlake Carroll ISD Board Outsts President as Conservative Contingent Gains Power

Trustees chose Eric Lannen as the new president Monday and rejected his bid to install Michelle Moore as vice president

By Anna Caplan and Sam Bonacci

Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

The Southlake Carroll ISD board voted in a new president Monday night, following this month’s special election in which a third Southlake Families PAC-endorsed candidate won a seat, tilting the balance of the board to the right.

Trustees voted unanimously to name Eric Lannen president, ending Michelle Moore’s tenure.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Lannen was elected to a three-year term in May 2020 in an uncontested election. He is the chief human resources officer for Archaea Energy, according to his LinkedIn account. He also serves on the Crime Control & Prevention Board for the city and has been a volunteer and supporter of Young Life Ministries for over 30 years, according to his biography on the district website.

Click here to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comsouthlakeCARROLL ISDCarroll ISD school board
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us