Southbound Loop 820 Bridge to be Demolished This Weekend

An Interstate 820 bridge is set to be demolished this weekend and instead, traffic crossing over State Highway 121 will shift to a new one, City of Fort Worth officials confirmed in a press release.

The old bridge is set to be demolished fully by 6 a.m. on Monday, July 18. Demolition began on Friday. Drivers traveling southbound on I-820 will be detoured on southbound State Highway 121 exiting at Minnis Drive, then returning northbound and exiting to the I-820 southbound direct connector ramp.

Southbound traffic will be detoured on I-820 southbound to exit at Trinity Boulevard, turning west to Handley-Ederville Road, then north back to 121 southbound Frontage Road and the entrance near Big Fossil Creek.

Expect delays and seek other alternative routes.

Work on The construction is part of a $3.8 billion congestion relief initiative from the state to reduce gridlock in the state's congested areas. Parts of the project include reconstructing existing roadway and access ramps, building additional lanes in each direction, replacing the Trinity Bridge and installing new direct connector to and from State Highway 121.