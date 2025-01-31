South Oak Cliff cheerleaders perform to beat of a different drum

When South Oak Cliff High School cheerleaders go to practice, they work on more than your standard cheers and dance routines. One of their stunts involves a cheerleader who plays the bass drum.

"I give them a lot of things to do that amaze me," SOC Varsity Head Cheer Coach Getquiea Jones, known as 'Coach G'. "I was actually scrolling through Instagram and saw a college do it; and I thought to myself, we have a band member, let's try it!"

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The stunt has sophomore cheerleader and band member Ki'Zydreeck Faggett hoisted above cheerleaders heads as they turn and he plays bass drum.

"It's them and me. I gotta make sure I stay locked in the body and stuff," Ki'Zydreeck explained. He makes it look easy. "No, it's no. It's not!"

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Oh, it's hard," Jones said. "It's definitely hard because it's a trust factor."

It's also a hit on the sidelines. Jones says no other cheer team in the school district does it, so fans text her requesting the stunt.

"When they embrace what we're doing, they are excellent at it," Jones said of her team. "They go all out! They have the buy-in, they do whatever they can do to make sure that they pull it off."

"Plus, I just like playing the drum," Ki'Zydreeck said smiling.

It's probably not a stunt they would try if he played the tuba or sousaphone.

"No," Jones said laughing. "But we would if we thought we could do it!"