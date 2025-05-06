Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath sent a letter Monday to Fort Worth ISD warning it faces a possible state intervention amid concerns over the failure of one specific school.

Morath said the possible intervention is required under the law, and not something over which he has flexibility.

Leadership Academy at Forest Oak's sixth-grade campus has not had a passing performance rating for eight years.

According to state law, after five years, the school must close, or the commissioner could appoint a board of managers to oversee the entire district.

The pandemic and the lawsuit Fort Worth ISD and other schools filed against the TEA for changes to the STAAR test bought the school some extra time, but that time is now up.

Overall, Fort Worth ISD has a "D" on the state accountability ratings scores from 2023, which were just released several days ago.

Morath must decide if he will shut down the school or appoint new leaders to run Fort Worth ISD. That would be a new board and possibly a new superintendent who would supervise the current leaders, or Morath could decide to leave Karen Molinar in place.

Shutting down the school is complicated because Fort Worth has already made changes and merged that school with another, something the TEA has already signed off on.

"This is just a distraction," said Steven Poole, the executive director of United Educators Association. "For the first time in a very long time our city leaders, our community businesses, school board, and superintendent are all aligned, they're focused on what needs ot be done in Fort Worth and there's a lot of work that needs to be done, but that work needs to be done by Fort Worth not the commisisioner of education"

Voters overwhelmingly re-elected those board members just days ago.

Even if Morath agrees with Poole and others in Fort Worth who are energized by the school district's renewal, the law requires him to take the steps of possibly taking over the district.

NBC 5 sources in Austin say even though the community may feel unified, they are unified around the same people. The board members who are in charge now are the same ones in charge during the years that the campus failed. While the district has a new superintendent, she, too, was deputy superintendent as the campus failed and other schools in the district struggled.

Houston ISD was taken over by the state in 2023. Houston had more failing campuses and a laundry list of other issues the state was looking into. Former Dallas ISD Superintendent Mike Miles is now the superintendent of Houston ISD.

The Fort Worth ISD superintendent's office released a statement.

"Consistent with TEA’s process, we will submit an appeal of the SY 2022-23 preliminary rating and will engage fully through the appeals resolution scheduled for August 2025. More importantly, we remain focused on bold, strategic action to implement a restructured literacy and math curriculum framework that includes targeted training, high-quality instructional materials and systemwide implementation. Together as a team, we are committed to equipping teachers with the resources they need and ensuring students receive consistent, high-impact instruction that accelerates learning and academic growth."