Lewisville

Sounds of Lewisville Concert Canceled Tuesday Due to Heat

Tuesday's concert was scheduled to have performances from Rhythm & Sound Machine and Havana NRG!

Tuesday's Sounds of Lewisville concert has been canceled due to excessive heat, the City of Lewisville announced Monday.

Denton County, like much of the state, is under an excessive heat warning with temperatures forecasted to exceed 105 degrees Tuesday.

The show was set to feature Latin orchestra Havana NRG! and the band Rhythm & Sound Machine. The city said the decision was made for the safety of performers, staff and attendees.

Both acts will return for shows in Lewisville later this year on Sept. 23 at Lewisville Western Days.

