Son of Former Fort Worth Police Chief Killed in the Line of Duty in North Philadelphia

The son of Fort Worth's former police chief Joel F. Fitzgerald Sr. was killed in the line of duty Saturday night in north Philadelphia.

Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was killed while trying to apprehend a suspect at 1700 W. Montgomery Avenue in Philadelphia, Temple University confirmed.

The officer was shot and killed shortly after 7 p.m., Philadelphia officials said after he tried to intervene in a carjacking. Officer Fitzgerald was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"This is the first time a Temple University police officer lost their life in the line of duty," Temple Chief of Police, Dr. Jennifer Griffith said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

On Sunday morning, police descended on the Buckingham Township family home of 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, sources said. Pfeffer was arrested and detained using a pair of Fitzgerald's handcuffs.

"That's a tradition that we do any time there is a fallen officer. We felt it was important to remember officer Fitzgerald by once again placing his cuffs on the suspect," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal, Robert Clark explained at the time of the arrest.

Sunday, after Pfeffer's arrest, the Temple University Police Association shared several photos of officer Fitzgerald. There is also a memorial to the slain officer at the site of the shooting at the intersection of N. 17th Street and W. Montgomery Ave.

Remembering and honoring our forever hero, Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.



Officer Fitzgerald gave his life protecting the temple community and we are forever indebted to him. He valiantly served the temple community and the people of Philadelphia



EOW: 02/18/23 pic.twitter.com/5oRoxwxZPF — Temple University Police Association (@officialTUPA) February 19, 2023

On Sunday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that Pfeffer will be charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, possession of an instrument of crime and related offenses.

In detailing the charges, Krasner said that law enforcement officials believe that Fitzgerald encountered Pfeffer on Saturday night "during the course of an incident investigation near the border of Temple’s campus."

Krasner's statement on the charges notes that law enforcement officials believe Pfeffer shot the officer in the head, killing him.

After Fitzgerald had been fatally injured and lay bleeding on the ground, Krasner notes in a statement, that police believe Pfeffer attempted to rob the officer of his gun and went through his pockets.

"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends, and fellow officers of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald. Officer Fitzgerald was shot and killed in the line of duty last night when he responded to a robbery in north Philadelphia," stated in a post on the Fort Worth Police Officers Association's Facebook account.

This investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as new information becomes available.