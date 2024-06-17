Local cyclist from Team USA leads Juneteenth celebration

Richardson native Dalton Walters from USA Cycling joined more than 400 cyclists to help celebrate the fifth annual Juneteenth Bicycle Rally. The celebration of freedom, community and culture was hosted by the Soul Patrol North Texas. The Frisco-based nonprofit puts an emphasis on health, wellness, community, education, and philanthropic giving.

Cyclists from across our area were there to celebrate. Proceeds from the event went to scholarships for local teens, including those who serve through the Divine-9, the NAACP, and other African American organizations.

“We are thrilled to host the Juneteenth Bicycle Rally for the fifth year in a row,” Hillis Davis, President of Soul Patrol North Texas said. “This event not only promotes our mission of Health & Wellness, Community, Education, and Giving Back but also brings our community together to celebrate the history and achievements of African Americans. In 2023, we awarded more than $20,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors and donated more than 30 bicycles to disadvantaged youth. Juneteenth is a day of unity, joy, and remembrance.”

Walters, who graduated from Jesuit College Prep in Dallas, led the way at Kuykendall Stadium which had food, fun, dancing and music to celebrate all things Juneteenth.

“The Soul Patrol Juneteenth event is certainly a well-organized cyclist’s event but moreover, it’s a community engagement event. Whether you ride or not, this event showcases the diversity in our community and the desire for unity that links us all together. It’s now embedded in the fabric of our community, and I look forward to attending every year,” Angelia Pelham, Frisco City Councilwoman, Place 3 said.

The national holiday, which has been the life’s work of Fort Worth resident Opal Lee became a federal holiday in 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden.

NBC 5 is celebrating Juneteenth with Opal's Walk for Freedom at Fair Park in Dallas this year on Wednesday, June 19. Registration spots are still available.