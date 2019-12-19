SomethingGood: NTX Hospital Employee Turning Passion into Purpose for Special Needs Children

Most people are passionate about something, but often, those passions take a back seat to the day to day grind of life.

Nikki Lapointe isn’t letting her life get in the way of her passion, though. She is using her spare time to teach her passion of ice skating to children with special needs. It's part of a program called Special Needs Skating Lessons provided at the Children's Health StarCenter in McKinney.

“They bring out the kid in me sometimes. I think life is so serious all the time. They make me realize how lucky I am as a parent and a person and it’s just fun to play,” Lapointe said.

Lapointe was a professional ice skater for 12 years and now has been coaching for 16 years, but this isn’t her day job. By day, she is the office coordinator at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Plano.

She said what she does with these kids once a week goes far beyond the ice.

“I think sometimes they think they can’t do it, but I think helping them push themselves past where their fear is has definitely helped them grow,” Lapointe said. “Letting them be free in a sense and challenging them a bit.”