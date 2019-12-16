SomethingGood: Donation to Put More Burn Doctors in Hospitals

A nonprofit in Dallas is doing something good for burn survivors across the country. It’s working to put more doctors into hospitals who will care for them.

The group Sons of the Flag presented a $100,000 fellowship grant to UT Southwestern Medical Center. The money will fund the education and training of a burn surgeon for one year.

Along with the grant, Sons of the Flag committed to providing annual burn fellowship grants to UT Southwestern through 2023.

The nonprofit says fewer than 200 burn surgeons treat the more than 486,000 burn survivors each year in the United States.

The support will allow more surgeons to be trained before being moved into burn units locally and all over the country.

Sons of the Flag was founded in 2012 by Ryan “Birdman” Parrott, a Navy SEAL who saw combat in Iraq. After his service, he moved to Dallas and saw a need to improve the care of burn survivors and provide more funding for research.

