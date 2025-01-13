Something Good is coming to the Fort Worth Public Library

Library leaders call it the Fort Worth Fun Tracker. It is a year-round program to help the community find adventure around the city.

The new program was an innovative way to encourage residents to participate in library programs, explore services, and experience cultural events and activities throughout the city.

"We hope Fort Worth residents will experience their city and the library in new ways through the Fun Tracker," Library Director Midori Clark said. "It's all about doing memorable activities that are free, fun, and accessible to everyone. I'm looking forward to using the Fun Tracker, too."

Participants of all ages can sign up for the Fort Worth Fun Tracker through the Beanstack app, selecting their age category. Whether participants are families looking for affordable outings, teens looking for creative outlets, or young adults looking to explore something new.