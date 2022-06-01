Fort Worth Middle School Opens Food Pantry to Feed the Community

A middle school in Fort Worth wanted to do something good for its community, and after three years of planning and organizing, the project called Northside Eats is ready to go.

Northside Eats is a food pantry in the basement of Kirkpatrick Middle School. The school partnered with Tarrant Area Food Bank and got financial support from the nonprofit Community Eats to finally open the grocery-style pantry.

"We wanted to create a safe place where families could get the essentials they need to support their families. And, for families to know that we not only care for their children's education, but their entire well-being," said Kirkpatrick Middle School Principal Jeffrey Bartolotta in a news release. "Now, we hope that this idea spreads to other campuses within the district so that we can help many other families."

Familes have to register one time but once they do, they can find fresh produce, rice, beans, pasta, cereal and milk as they become available.

The food pantry at Kirkpatrick Middle, 3201 Refugio Avenue, is open three days a week during the summer months: Wednesday afternoons from 4:30 to 6:30, Thursday mornings from 9 to 11 and Saturday mornings from 8 to 11.