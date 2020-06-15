Fort Worth

Parents Do Something Good to Set Children Up for School Success

By Deborah Ferguson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

About 100 parents in the Fort Worth area celebrated the end of a 30-week program that will help them set their children up for success in school.

Parents wore cap and gowns and took part in a socially distant, rolling graduation ceremony at Carroll Peak Elementary School to celebrate completing the Parents as Leaders (PAL) program led by the nonprofit organization The Concilio.

The Concilio is a nonprofit organization that helps parents unlock the potential in their children and communities.

The program shows parents of children ages 0-5 how to be their children's first teachers, teaching them everything from vocabulary and numbers to motor skills and social-emotional skills.

The Concilio adjusted its spring PAL programs to a virtual environment when the When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, program switched to virtual instruction. Parents juggled childcare and other pressures yet persevered to complete the program.

