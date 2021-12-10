Ornament Celebrates Girl's Lifesaving Transplant

A little girl named Annabella Spears has something good for North Texans to consider as they look for an ornament or gift for Christmas.

The 10-year-old loves art, and artwork around her family kitchen celebrates the life she has enjoyed because of a liver transplant.

She was just months old when her parents learned she had a rare liver disease. A transplant followed, an operation at Children's Health in Dallas that saved her life.

This year marks a decade since her life-saving operation, and her artwork inspired a Christmas ornament.

The Women's Auxiliary to Children's Medical Center is selling the Christopher Radko ornament to help raise funds for the health care system so that other families can continue celebrating magical moments.