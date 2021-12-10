Children's Health

Ornament Celebrates Girl's Lifesaving Transplant

Annabella Spears was diagnosed with rare liver disease but a transplant at Children's Health saved her life

By Deborah Ferguson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A little girl named Annabella Spears has something good for North Texans to consider as they look for an ornament or gift for Christmas.

The 10-year-old loves art, and artwork around her family kitchen celebrates the life she has enjoyed because of a liver transplant.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

She was just months old when her parents learned she had a rare liver disease. A transplant followed, an operation at Children's Health in Dallas that saved her life.

This year marks a decade since her life-saving operation, and her artwork inspired a Christmas ornament.

Wake Up to Something Good

Every morning, NBC 5 Today is dedicated to delivering you positive local stories of people doing good, giving back and making a real change in our community.

Dallas Dec 9

$50K Grant Awarded to Dallas Man's Nonprofit to Help Ex-Cons Succeed in Society

sherman isd Dec 8

Sherman ISD Surprises Employees With $2,000 Check

The Women's Auxiliary to Children's Medical Center is selling the Christopher Radko ornament to help raise funds for the health care system so that other families can continue celebrating magical moments.

This article tagged under:

Children's Health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us