Local nonprofit to host TODAY show anchor for annual luncheon benefiting homeless shelter

A Dallas nonprofit is celebrating something good this week — a special visit with NBC Today show’s own Jenna Bush Hager.

She will be the keynote speaker at the Austin Street Center’s ‘Humble Beginnings’ luncheon this Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. NBC 5’s Laura Harris will be the moderator.

Tickets are going fast for the 24th annual fundraiser, which provides crucial funds for the shelter. Click here for more details.

"This is mission critical. It's our biggest event of the year and essentially sets us up for the next 12 months of how are we going to be able to deliver services and making sure that we're making the greatest impact we possibly can with every dollar that's donated," said Daniel Roby, CEO of Austin Street Center.

In 2023, Austin Street Center transitioned over 500 people out of homelessness and into a permanent home and sheltered thousands throughout every year, especially during cold weather.

While the nonprofit has been able to transition more people into stable homes, the number of people falling into homelessness is rising.

"We all know we've seen the cost of housing skyrocket in the past several years and so we're all just kind of trying to keep up with the pace,” said Daniel Roby, CEO of Austin Street Center. “In fact, we estimate there are over 3,000 people a year that fall into homelessness every year in our community, which means that we have to continue to make sure we get people rehoused or else the number on the streets will continue to grow."

The economic landscape post-pandemic has also been a challenge for the non-profit.

"We are certainly getting better and better at doing this and making sure that we limit the amount of time people are homeless. But because of the cost of housing and because of the challenging environment that we're in, it certainly is more difficult now than frankly. I remember it being in my 10 years of being in Austin Street,” said Roby.

The shelter is already preparing for the winter season. They need donations of new or used coats, winter clothing, and blankets.

The number one needs right now are also soap, towels men’s tennis shoes.

You can drop off donations at the center on 1717 Jeffrey Street in Dallas. Volunteers are also needed for the busy holiday and winter season. Click here for details on getting involved.

