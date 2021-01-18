Local Family Wins New Car During Pandemic

Caroline Spears knows the struggle her parents have been going through in the pandemic.

“There is just so much that they have had to deal with,” Spears said. “I know my dad has been struggling with some health issues and my parents have just made so many sacrifices for me and my siblings, I just wanted to do something for them.”

She had no idea that something would mean a new car.

“I saw something posted about the contest on Dani Austin’s Instagram page. I have been following her for about four years now and I said I would just try it. I didn’t think that we would win,” Spears said. “When I got the call, I couldn’t believe it.”

Austin is a Dallas-based Instagram influencer. Spears’ family won a two-year lease of a Volvo CX 40 thanks to her submission through Park Place Dealerships and the Park Place Cares program.

“I think it means just a little piece of mind during this stressful time. COVID has been stressful for so many people, but especially for my family. Now, knowing that we don’t have to worry about getting a new car for my dad or his car breaking or anything like that. It’s just great,” Spears said.

The Spears family won the contest out of 700 respondents to the giveaway.