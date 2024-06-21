Something good is happening in Kaufman ISD this summer break.

The district is battling summer boredom one "bus stop" at a time.

Their new R.I.S.E. & Read bus program for kids ages three to second grade is making its way across the city. The R.I.S.E. stands for "Reading that Inspires Students to Excel."

Once a week, a specially designed school bus is parked at different locations in Kaufman like schools, parks and libraries.

Families can board the bus and take part in reading and sensory activities. Kids can even take a book for their home library.

The inside doesn't look like a regular bus – the program has decked it out with TVs, carpet, bean bag chairs and learning tables.

The bus will be at the Kaufman Library next Thursday, June 27. See the flyer below for the full schedule.