JCPenney investment helps kids think on their feet

Plano-based JCPenney is doing #SomethingGood to get kids up and moving and learning at the same time.

The retailer announced a $300,000 donation to support The Walking Classroom.

The program from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation puts WalkKits in the hands of students so they can walk, listen and learn.

The Walking Classroom is an award-winning nonprofit program that gives students and teachers an innovative way to boost physical, mental, and academic health. Kids listen to standards-aligned educational podcasts while walking then talk about what they heard.

The three-year commitment from the JCPenney Communities Foundation will create 5,000 WalkKits to reach 30,000 students and 152 classrooms. Up to 20% will be distributed in North Texas where JCPenney is headquartered.

Teachers can use the devices to take students on a walk while listening to educational podcasts aligned with state curriculum standards that are supported by lesson plans, comprehension quizzes, and supplemental activities.

"Almost no place matters more to our communities than the classroom. A big part of JCPenney's efforts to support America's diverse working families is about making strides in health and wellbeing and inclusive access to education. The Walking Classroom does both with such a wonderful and simple concept," said Marc Rosen, JCPenney's chief executive officer, in a news release. "Programs like these can make an extraordinary difference for students, creating a healthy and engaging environment in and out of the classroom."