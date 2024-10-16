something good

Homecoming game features three drum majors in the same family

S'Nai Harmon follows in her parent's footsteps leading the Dunbar Wildcat Marching Band

By Deborah Ferguson

It's homecoming season in North Texas, a chance for alumni to return to their high school or college and relive that special time. That tradition brought something good for a family in Fort Worth.

The drum majors at the Dunbar High School homecoming game last weekend put on a show! What made it a bigger deal was the connection between the three.

The crowd watched a mother and father who were once drum majors at Dunbar perform alongside their daughter who now leads the Wildcat Marching Band. Mom Lamelvia Hall graduated in 2006; Dad Jacque Harmon in 2008; and daughter S'Nai Harmon is in the Class of 2024.

Two little sisters are waiting in the wings for their turn to someday lead the Dunbar band. In the meantime, it's big sister S'nai's turn in the spotlight as she leads the band at homecoming events like the recent More Than Pink Walk.

S'nia's bond with her parents tightens next fall when she heads off to Prairie View A&M just as her parents did.

Many thanks to proud grandma Lillie Biggins for sharing something good with us. Send your "something good" moment to isee@nbcdfw.com.

