Free Concert Series From Fort Worth Public Library

Something good is happening at library branches across Fort Worth and you don’t have to use your library voice to enjoy.

The Fort Worth Public Library is hosting outdoor concerts this summer, presented by Cliburn in the Community.

Cliburn in the Community provides the experience of live classical music performance for free to a broad audience through partnerships with vibrant venues and organizations throughout the Fort Worth area. The program presents extraordinary young artists in performances and other engagement opportunities at places easily accessible to the public at large.

"Music Librarian Rita Alfaro is coordinating all three concerts for the library as part of their ongoing commitment to supporting the arts community of Fort Worth and bringing the beauty of live music to our residents." Theresa Davis with the Fort Worth Public Library said.

All performances are outdoors starting with Thursday with Cliburn pianist Evan Mitchell and soprano singer Corrie Donovan.

Concert Schedule:

June 10 - https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/library/events/cliburn-gdt

June 24 - https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/library/events/cliburn-estr

July 8 - https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/library/events/cliburn-mbk