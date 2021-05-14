Fort Worth 12-Year-Old Girl Writes Second Book Encouraging Kindness

A 12-year-old from Fort Worth is doing something good through her latest book.

April Lynn Pelton has written two books. Both of them, "I Am I Can I Will" and "The Grove of 100 Wishes," are based on lessons she wants other kids to learn.

“I went through bullying and I had seen a lot of bullying at my school. So that book came from that. I just wanted to show that kindness was better than bullying or being mean any day,” Pelton said.

It’s about being good to others and showing other kids that reading and writing are fun.

“I love reading and writing. It’s so good for you,” Pelton said.

The Crowley ISD middle schooler will be signing copies of her second book, "I Am, I Can, I Will," at Trail Blaze on the third floor of Galleria Dallas, Saturday, May 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trail Blaze is operated by the nonprofit Target Evolution, which helps teens earn money with their own small business or freelance work, ensuring they’re prepared for life.