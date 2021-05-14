Fort Worth

Fort Worth 12-Year-Old Girl Writes Second Book Encouraging Kindness

By Laura Harris

A 12-year-old from Fort Worth is doing something good through her latest book.

A 12-year-old from Fort Worth is doing something good through her latest book.

April Lynn Pelton has written two books. Both of them, "I Am I Can I Will" and "The Grove of 100 Wishes," are based on lessons she wants other kids to learn.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I went through bullying and I had seen a lot of bullying at my school. So that book came from that. I just wanted to show that kindness was better than bullying or being mean any day,” Pelton said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

north texas food bank 15 mins ago

Dallas College Basketball Team Bonds While Fighting Hunger

Fort Worth 8 hours ago

Fort Worth Businesses Adjust to New Mask Guidance from the CDC

It’s about being good to others and showing other kids that reading and writing are fun.

“I love reading and writing. It’s so good for you,” Pelton said.

The Crowley ISD middle schooler will be signing copies of her second book, "I Am, I Can, I Will," at Trail Blaze on the third floor of Galleria Dallas, Saturday, May 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trail Blaze is operated by the nonprofit Target Evolution, which helps teens earn money with their own small business or freelance work, ensuring they’re prepared for life.

This article tagged under:

Fort WortheducationREADINGCrowley ISD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us