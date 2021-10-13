Flight Attendant Works His Magic for Passengers

Whether it's a canceled flight or the discomfort of a mask, flying can be challenging.

So, it meant a lot when a flight attendant for American Airlines went out of his way to do something good for a family from Burleson.

Brittany Hale was on the flight with sons Max Hale, 8, and Jackson Stapleton,12, from DFW Airport to Santa Ana, California, this past week. Hale said their flight attendant made balloon animals and did a little magic for her sons and others while checking on passengers during the flight.

"He was extremely pleasant and welcoming to all who boarded and made the 3-hour trip wonderful," Hale wrote in an email to NBC 5.



Hale said her family has flies often, "and this experience was unlike any other and a breath of fresh air and wonderful surprise!"