Deltas celebrate sorority sister's 100th birthday

Native Fort Worthian and long-time Fort Worth educator and community servant, Margie Major, celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, January 12, 2025, surrounded by her beloved sorority sisters of the Fort Worth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

Major joined the sorority in 1948 and served twice as the president of the Fort Worth chapter. FWA was significant in Major's work to improve the Fort Worth community's quality of life, but those efforts stretched beyond sorority intiatives.

Major was born November 19, 1924, to Margaret and Jerry Holloway on Fort Worth’s historic Southside. Before entering the 1st grade, the family moved to the relatively new Como neighborhood, which is a historic African American neighborhood. The family established the neighborhood Holloway Grocery Store in Como, where Major and her younger sister, Norma Jean, worked many hours alongside their mother as their father was often away for work as a Pullman porter for a local train company.

Major graduated from the historic I.M. Terrell High School at just 15 years old and then attended Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education at age 19. Major next obtained a Master of Arts degree in Dance at Columbia University. She then returned to Fort Worth and began her professional career as an educator first at her alma mater, I.M. Terrell High School, where she taught until Fort Worth ISD closed the school in 1973 as part of Fort Worth ISD’s desegregation plan. Major later worked at Southwest High School as a physical education teacher. She later transitioned to school counseling, earning her Counselor Certification from Texas Christian University. Major was a guidance counselor at Paschal High School for students S-Z; she was the first African American to serve in that role. Major retired in the late 1980s/early 1990s from Fort Worth ISD after 46 years of service.

Once officially retired, Major remained active in the local community. She served on Tarrant County’s Grand Jury. In addition to her service to FWA, Major was elected president of Jubilee Theatre's board of directors; Major is board emeritus to Jubilee Theater’s board. Major also was appointed to the board of the American Association of University Women. She is a charter member of the Fort Worth Chapter of Charms, Inc. and a charter member of the local Perennial Cultural Club. Major is also a founding member of the former St. Simon Episcopal Church. Major is widowed to Leon Major, who retired from the US Air Force.

Family member Ellen Jefferson says, “Margie embodies the French concept of joie de vivre—the joy of living. Even at 100 years old, her indomitable spirit continues to draw people to her. Ageless in both heart and mind, she remains deeply interested in the lives of others and actively engaged in her community."