Dallas teenager builds benches to earn Eagle Scout rank

A proud mom reached out to share something good about her son. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest and most prestigious achievement a Scout can achieve.

Austin Larson was recognized and celebrated last weekend in an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony. The Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas senior earned scouting's highest rank for his project at Sudie Williams Talented and Gifted Academy in the Dallas ISD.

Austin designed and built two benches so kids who get dropped off early at school have a place to sit.

Family, peers, and members of Scout Troop 838 pitched in on a rainy day to help Austin complete to project and earn the rank of Eagle.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Austin was one of four Scouts from Troop 838 to earn the Eagle rank.

Austin's mom tells NBC5, the four boys have been Scouts since first grade at St. Rita Catholic School where they attended grade school and where they celebrated their big accomplishment.