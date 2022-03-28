Arlington Librarian Receives National Award

An Arlington Public Library employee is getting national recognition for her work as the community programming librarian.
Yuliana Aceves recently won the I Love My Librarian award from the American Library Association for her work and programming efforts during the pandemic and beyond. She was selected out of more than 1,300 nominations from library users across the country.
The library says Aceves's work has transcended cultural and language boundaries as she has been a source of bilingual assistance for families in the Arlington area.
“The first thing I think about when I hear someone say the American Dream, I think about my parents. They moved here from Mexico in the ’80s. They came here to provide better opportunities for us,” Aceves said.
Her work is also driven by her love of books and passing that love on the young learners.
“My favorite thing is reaching people that libraries aren’t just a building with books. We are a place for people to connect and learn. If we can’t help them, we can find an organization that can help them,” Aceves said.
Aceves and this year’s nine other honorees were awarded $5,000 and a $750 donation to their library.
She has held several positions at the Arlington Public Library. She started as a customer service associate in August 2012, then became a program specialist in 2016. After that, she transitioned to her current role as a librarian in 2019.