Some North Texas Water Parks Reopening

Great Wolf Lodge is open again in Grapevine along with The Texas Pool in Plano.

The Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park welcomed guests for the first time on Tuesday since March.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the hotel and water park.

Six-feet separation markers will be displayed throughout the resort. Plexiglass barriers for social distancing will also be in certain areas.

Occupancy will be kept at 50% currently.

In Plano, The Texas Pool welcomed guests on Tuesday as well.

Capacity is being limited to 75 people.

The Texas Pool will be open from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and then from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The pool will have soap and sanitizer available.

Staff will wear face masks and guests are encouraged to wear face masks when not in the water.