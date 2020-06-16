North Texas Pools

Some North Texas Water Parks Reopening

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Great Wolf Lodge is open again in Grapevine along with The Texas Pool in Plano.

The Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park welcomed guests for the first time on Tuesday since March.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the hotel and water park.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 15

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas County 9 mins ago

Dallas County Reports 306 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 8 More Deaths

Six-feet separation markers will be displayed throughout the resort. Plexiglass barriers for social distancing will also be in certain areas.

Occupancy will be kept at 50% currently.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In Plano, The Texas Pool welcomed guests on Tuesday as well.

Capacity is being limited to 75 people.

The Texas Pool will be open from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and then from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The pool will have soap and sanitizer available.

Staff will wear face masks and guests are encouraged to wear face masks when not in the water.

This article tagged under:

North Texas PoolsPlanoGrapevinegreat wolf lodgeThe Texas Pool
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us