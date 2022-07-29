Solar Panels Catch Fire on Roof of Plano Bank of America Building

Solar panels on the roof of a six-story office building in Plano caught fire Friday morning.

The 2-alarm fire was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on the roof of a Bank of America building on the 7100 block of Corporate Drive, not far from the Legacy development at Sam Rayburn Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.

From Texas Sky Ranger, dozens of solar panels were seen installed on the roof of the building. A number of them had clearly been charred and destroyed by fire.

The building was evacuated during the fire and no injuries were reported.

It's not immediately clear if the fire did any damage to the building which is located about 1,000 feet from Plano Fire Station 13.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.