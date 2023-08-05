Soccer coach raffles Messi tickets for 12-year-old Southlake girl killed on bicycle

On a field, in a pair of cleats, is where Victoria Dai found her joy.

“She was very sweet, very hardworking. She came in usually ready to go every single time she was there,” said coach Jay Vielma.

Vielma started coaching the 12-year-old when she joined the D'Feeters Kicks Soccer Club this past spring.

“She was definitely a little more advanced than the rest of the group it felt like, so she was always pushing them and kind of helping them, guiding them,” he said.

Now, Vielma’s struggling to figure out where the season goes after news of her death.

Thursday morning, Southlake Police said Victoria was riding her bike on a sidewalk along North Davis when a driver turned into the parking lot of a shopping center and hit the 12-year-old, killing her.

Police have yet to say whether charges will be filed against the driver.

“The soccer community is a really close-knit community. It really is in North Texas. It's so big. But when it's something like this, everyone comes together,” said Vielma.

Friday night, Victoria's teammates past and present gathered with family for a vigil.

Still, Vielma wanted to do more.

“Soccer’s a big part of my life,” he said.

So as "Messi mania" descends on North Texas ahead of Sunday’s sold-out FC Dallas-Miami game, Vielma chose to raffle his two tickets, knowing a chance to see soccer legend Lionel Messi could fund a funeral happening far too soon.

“I think Messi's the greatest player to ever walk this earth. But at the same time, I love my girls more. I love what I do as a coach more. That was more important for me to try to be there for my soccer family,” he said.

Vielma said he's been overwhelmed with the support thus far as he and Victoria's teammates prepare for the season ahead without her.