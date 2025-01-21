Snow blankets Central and Southeast Texas after winter storm passes through

North Texas saw below-freezing temperatures all day without any major winter precipitation, but it was a different story in Central Texas and along the Southeast part of the state.

A snowstorm pushed through the region causing the Houston area to come to a halt.

Both major airports Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport temporarily suspended flights Monday night going into Tuesday in anticipation of the snow.

Tuesday morning people in the greater Houston area woke up to a snowy paradise.

"It was awesome, it was cool waking up to the white snow outside, and it just progressively got whiter," said Chelsea Elqutub who was home with her three kids while her husband was at work.

Their kids ages three and one enjoyed their first snow day in their new home in the Houston area while their two-month-old son watched from inside.

"Our son, he just turned three, and he loved it, he wanted to stay outside, I had to pull him in. We didn't have any gloves, so I had to put socks on his hands and he was just running around playing in the snow, he really enjoyed it," said Elqutub.

The forecast called for several inches of snow in the Houston area and Mother Nature delivered. The city basically shut down and officials asked people to stay home knowing the region is not well equipped to handle that much snow.

As predicted, many roads were a mess with snow. Authorities even closed some of them off.

In Galveston, there was the juxtaposition of snow and water as the snowfall blanketed the beach.

Since school and work were canceled for many, popular parks, like Hermann Park, became mini ski slopes across the area.

First responders also joined in on the fun, and personnel with the Houston Fire Dept. and Houston Police Dept., had a little snowball fight.

❄️Snowball fight! ❄️

This doesn’t happen very ofen. Some of our @HoustonFire and @houstonpolice first responders are enjoying the snow between calls.

Please continue to stay off the roads, and stay warm and safe at home. pic.twitter.com/t8ZuFGVrFK — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) January 21, 2025

For many kinds, it might have been their first snow day, just like for the Elqutub family. A special moment they'll talk about for years to come.

"It's one of those great things that we don't get to experience, so you want to enjoy and make the most of it," said Elqutub.

Center Point Energy said in a post on X that dozens of crews were ready to go to handle any possible power outages. In the company's post on Tuesday, it said that 99% of its electric customers had power and crews were able to restore power to scattered outages.

The Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, posted that deputies believe there was one weather-related death of a man who was found unhoused in the parking lot of a restaurant in Katy, a suburb west of Houston.