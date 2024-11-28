SMU players pass out Thanksgiving meals at South Oak Cliff High School

Hundreds of families will have turkeys on the table thanks to a meal giveaway in Oak Cliff.

The SMU football team rolled into the annual turkey giveaway with Dallas police with a full head of steam.

The 10-1 team just punched their ticket to the ACC title game in their first season in the conference.

With a win, they improve their chances of landing a spot in the college football playoffs.



“To be in the ACC Championship our first year in the conference is amazing,” said SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings.

Wednesday’s turkey giveaway at South Oak Cliff High School was a return to where it all started for Jennings who led the Golden Bears to a state championship 2021.

“It’s amazing just seeing all the faces that I used to see when I was back in school here. Just to give back to this community is amazing,” said Jennings.

But the Mustangs won't be the only Texas team talked about over turkey.

Saturday, the #3 ranked Texas Longhorns rekindle their rivalry with the #20 ranked Texas A&M Aggies after a 13-year hiatus.

With an average purchase price of $1,079, the website TickPick says the matchup is now the most expensive regular season game ever.

The #9 ranked SMU Mustangs will take on the California Golden Bears at Ford Stadium Saturday afternoon in the regular season finale.

“Right after this, it’s time to lock in and go with that game,” said Jennings.

About 600 turkey meals were given away on Wednesday.