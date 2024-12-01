SMU Mustangs ACC Championship Bound

As the SMU Mustangs clinched another win Saturday to round out their best season in decades, Ford stadium was practically buzzing.

Along the Boulevard, fans couldn’t help but look back, reflecting on where they came from as they prepared for the thing no one saw coming – a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship their first year in the ACC.

“I was here during the Death Penalty, so I was here when it was actually announced and this is very exciting for all of us,” said SMU grad Ronald Pelt.

Pelt wasn’t the only long-time fan who said recent success has him thinking of the scandal that rocked SMU in 1987.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

After learning the school was paying players, the NCAA canceled the Mustangs entire season.

The ripple effects lasted for years. They were felt into the mid-90s when Craig Swan was a linebacker.

“When the Southwest Conference broke up, you know, there were a lot of schools that kept SMU out. Baylor and some of the other programs didn’t want SMU, and so we were kind of on the outside looking in. But now that we’re in a major conference, we can kind of compete and show that we belong,” said Swan.

A former employee of SMU’s police department, Patty Kern used to work those games.

“I worked when they were still playing at the Cotton Bowl. It was miserable. This is excitement. Everyone’s excited,” said Kern.

Kern flew in for Saturday’s game, joining the influx of fans who have flocked to campus this year.

SMU announced Saturday that it set a new season attendance record.

Fans said a playoff run would only bring more good fortune.

Going all the way would be an extra sweet reward for the fans who have stuck by their team over the last several decades.

“If it’s not this year, it’s next year, year after. I don’t care. I want to see it. This school deserves it,” said Kern.

SMU will face the Clemson Tigers next Saturday for the ACC Championship.