Small Passenger Jet Making Emergency Landing Crashes Into Parked Jet in San Antonio

No injuries reported in San Antonio crash

A small passenger jet making an emergency landing at the San Antonio International Airport Friday afternoon crashed into a parked plane, according to WOAI-TV.

WOAI said Friday afternoon one of the planes was making an emergency landing after reporting a fuel leak and that as the plane landed it collided into the parked plane.

Video from San Antonio shows a Cessna 560 on top of a Cessna 525B. The 560 has protective covers over the engine cowlings and was the plane struck by the landing 525B.

It is not clear how fast the plane was going when it collided with the other, but there does not appear to be a large amount of visible damage to either aircraft.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA is expected to investigate the crash.

