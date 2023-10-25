Skateboard supporters and opponents faceoff over Dallas Glencoe Park plan

People who like skateboarding say Dallas lacks the modern facilities that other big cities and surrounding suburbs have.

A plan to add a skateboard feature has sparked strong support and strong opposition at Glencoe Park in Dallas near Mockingbird Lane and the Central Expressway.

A public meeting on the plan is set for 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Exall Recreation Center at 1355 Adair Street.

Another meeting is planned for Thursday, Oct. 26 for immediate park neighbors at a Dallas church.

Supporter Victor Nelson said he enjoys his skateboard for recreation, but also transportation.

“When I’m traveling, my skateboard almost always goes with me as it is my primary source of transportation in other cities,” Nelson said.

Nelson launched a petition drive to support the plan to add the skateboard feature at Glencoe Park.

Opponents have a competing petition drive.

“What we’re fighting for is really just a small community skate park. This isn’t some extravagant regional amenity. This is something kids in the neighborhood and young adults who want a place to skate,

Neighbors at the park Wednesday said they fear skateboards would change the character of the park.

“I think that’s a big mistake. I walk here every day. This is my peace, my therapy,” neighbor Brittany Golden said.

Neighbor Sonia DeLeon said there is a problem with vagrants in the park where she walks her dog.

“So, imagine if they put a skating park here, the traffic, vandalism, kids being out at the park causing chaos. So, I don’t think it’s a good idea. Plus, the property value of the homes would go down,” DeLeon said.

Doctor Clinton Haley, an infectious disease specialist, said he skateboards with his 15-year-old son. But they often go to Dallas suburbs where facilities are better.

“This kind of stigma from 1980’s skate parks is really something from the past. We skate with families. We skate with really neat young men and women,” Haley said.

The Dallas Parks Department did a 2016 review and found too few skateboard facilities.

There’s still only one in far Northeast Dallas. Nelson said it has outdated portable equipment.

“Dallas is the largest city in the country that does not have a modern skate park,” Nelson said.

Park visitor Brittany Golden said it would not serve her neighborhood.

“I don’t see a lot of people around here skating, so I don’t see that as a heavy need,” she said.

The supporters said there would be more skaters with better facilities.

Three new Dallas skate facilities are proposed for a 2024 public improvement bond referendum.