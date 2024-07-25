Six months since hotel explosion, downtown Fort Worth celebrates reopening of 8th Street

Downtown Fort Worth businesses are celebrating a huge milestone on Thursday.

Crews have reopened 8th Street for the first time since an explosion at the Sandman Hotel back in January.

The months-long street closure to repair the road put a strain on nearby shops.

On Thursday, Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. is hosting the "Unblock Party" to celebrate the small businesses that stuck it out through the closures. The party runs from noon to 2 p.m. on 8th Street at Houston and Throckmorton Streets. The public is invited to attend.

“This is great news for our merchants,” said City Council District 9 representative Elizabeth Beck. “The City has been encouraging the construction company to repair the road as quickly as possible and our emergency grant program for the merchants was a big help. This has been a complicated project, but we are happy the end is near, and we can get traffic flow moving again.”

There are still signs of the explosion that happened at the Sandman Hotel in January that injured 21 people. Boarded-up windows and barricades are still visible on the hotel, which sits on the corner of 8th and Houston streets.

The cause of the explosion still remains under federal and local investigation. The Fort Worth Fire Department said it is still involved with the investigation and could not give an estimate on when it would be complete. The hotel is still closed as repairs and lawsuits are still ongoing.

Either way, heavy damage to 8th Street led to long-term repairs and a six-month-long road closure.

Business owners along the street reported a 30 percent drop in customers over that time and a 90 percent drop in walking traffic.

Affected merchants include The Archibald, Barber’s Bookstore, Basic Bar, Cowtown Segway Tours, David Dalton’s Salon, La’Creamian, Sandman Signature Hotel, and Thompson’s Bookstore.

Even up until earlier this month, the shops barely got their sidewalk back.

"I mean, when you have a street that's blocked off right in front of your business, nobody even wants to walk down the street because it looks like an alley of some type," said Donnie Vouklizas, an employee at Cowtown Segway Tours. "So we believe it's going to turn our business around. Hopefully, the 75% that we've lost in the last six or seven months."

In March, the city launched a $250,000 relief fund to keep the businesses afloat.

This week, there is more relief with the reopening and block party -- which business owners see as a sign of hope.

“On Thursday we celebrate resilience and community,” said Lisa Jackson, owner of La’Creamian ice cream shop. “It has been a collective vision among the City of Fort Worth, the impacted businesses, and the beautiful community of supporters that surrounded us, believing that together we would get through this. We still have a long way to go and will not feel complete until our neighbors at the Sandman can join us with their doors open. But today, we cannot help but be grateful and thankful."

The block party on Thursday will feature: