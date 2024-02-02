Six Flags Over Texas to fill hundreds of summer jobs on Saturday, Sunday

If you're a student looking for a seasonal job, you may want to consider Six Flags Over Texas.

The amusement park is looking to hire 500 employees for its 2024 season at its annual job fair on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-4.

The job fair will be held at the amusement park in Arlington and will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Six Flags is hiring for positions in rides, admissions, food and beverage, and more.

You can complete an application before attending the event here. To qualify for a job, you must be 15 years of age or older.