Six DFW YMCA Branches to Reopen Next Week

The plan to safely re-open North Texas reached another checkpoint as the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas announced Monday that it will open six additional YMCA branches on June 15.

The branches will open during Phase II of the reopening plan and include:

Coppell Family YMCA

Lake Highlands Family YMCA

Oak Cliff Family YMCA

Richardson Family YMCA

T. Boone Pickens YMCA

Waxahachie Family YMCA

In addition to the re-openings of those six YMCAs, the seven YMCA facilities that reopened earlier this month on June 1 will begin to operate at 50% capacity.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our community - especially our most vulnerable neighbors - is our top priority," said Curt Hazelbaker, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, in a prepared statement. "We've been carefully planning how to reopen our facilities and restart programs in the safest way possible to welcome our members back."

Locker rooms will stay closed, and the YMCA said that all open areas have been redesigned for social distancing.

YMCA youth sports, day camps and summer camps have also begun in phased approaches.