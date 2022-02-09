Single-Engine Plane Crashes Near Fort Worth Spinks Airport: Officials

The Fort Worth Fire Department, Burleson Fire Department, and MedStar are responding to a plane crash in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, a single-engine Cessna 152 crashed approximately one-half mile southwest of Fort Worth Spinks Airport at 11:40 a.m.

Officials reported that the plane crashed into trees near the airport. Video from Texas Sky Rangers shows the plane upside down, perched on its nose in a wooded area.

Only the pilot was on board, and EMS was at the scene to assess injuries, officials said.

According to officials, the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

