Fort Worth

Single-Engine Plane Crashes Near Fort Worth Spinks Airport: Officials

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News

The Fort Worth Fire Department, Burleson Fire Department, and MedStar are responding to a plane crash in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, a single-engine Cessna 152 crashed approximately one-half mile southwest of Fort Worth Spinks Airport at 11:40 a.m.

Officials reported that the plane crashed into trees near the airport. Video from Texas Sky Rangers shows the plane upside down, perched on its nose in a wooded area.

Only the pilot was on board, and EMS was at the scene to assess injuries, officials said.

According to officials, the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

NBC 5 News
A Cessna 152 crashed near Spinks Airport in Fort Worth, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthplane crashspinks airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us