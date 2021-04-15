Mansfield

Shooting in Mansfield Injures Two People

By Logan McElroy

Mansfield Police patch
NBC 5 News

Mansfield police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. near Main and Broad Street.

Police say they received a call that evening about gunshots fired between three men involved in a fight.

As the fight escalated one of the men shot another man, and the third individual involved took the man with gunshot wounds to the hospital.

Police reported that two of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to separate hospitals for treatment.

The investigation of the case is ongoing, police have the handgun used but are still searching for the motive.

