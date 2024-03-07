Severe weather brings flash flooding, powerful lightning strikes to North Texas

A flash flood warning brought heavy rain and fierce lightning across the Metroplex on Thursday night.

Multiple roads in the DFW area had to be closed to protect drivers from standing water, and severe weather sent bursts of lightning flashing through the sky.

Doorbell cam footage captured a powerful lightning strike outside a home in uptown Dallas.

“And to be honest I thought someone dropped a bomb on our house,” said Austin Green. “It was pretty startling.”

Chris and Austin Green captured multiple images of the strike and its aftermath, which left a tree burnt by the side of their street.

“I knew it was lightning at that point but I had never heard it that close to our house,” Chris Green said. “So it was pretty terrifying.”

Several road closures were issued due to standing water buildup, including a stretch of US 377 in Keller by Westport Parkway.

The swift buildup of floodwaters was felt in Parker County.

“It came down fast, it flooded fast, and it’s still raining out there unfortunately,” said Melissa Hadley, founder of Golden Reward Sanctuary.

Cell phone video showed surging floodwaters at Hadley’s farm in Weatherford, where the owner said she’d never seen so much rain come down so quickly.

“My little drive that goes to the back pastures literally turned into a river, I mean, literally,” said Hadley. “And it was probably maybe eight inches deep on my boots.”

Hadley had to break apart debris that was damming up the flow of the water to make sure her horses weren’t affected by the flood.

“This is the worst that I’ve seen in the six years that I’ve lived here,” she said. “And we’ve had other times that it’s flooded but it just all seemed to come down from the fields.”