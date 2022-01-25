Senate District 10 Redistricting Case Begins in Federal Court

With the primary weeks away, the future of the Texas Senate District is in a federal court in El Paso.

There are several plaintiffs, including Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks.

“It was so obvious from the way the maps were drawn that the intent of the legislature was to nullify the African American and Hispanic voters in Tarrant County,” said Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks.

Before redistricting maps were approved, Senate District 10, was entirely in Tarrant county. Now it includes a smaller portion, and seven new counties were added.

Democratic State senator Beverly Powell, who represents the district, is one of the plaintiffs as well.

She said in a statement, “A hearing for a preliminary injunction to preserve Senate District 10 begins today in El Paso. I am honored to have the privilege to fight for the voices of Tarrant County minority voters that have been silenced during the redistricting process. The people of Arlington, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Everman, Forest Hill, and so many diverse Tarrant County communities deserve to have a seat at the table and the ability to elect candidates of their choice.”

State senator Joan Huffman (R-Houston), who chaired the redistricting committee, did not get back to us today for an interview. She did discuss the new maps during a hearing back in October.

"As I said we considered many factors in drawing these lines. Racial constituencies was not one of them,” said State Senator Huffman

After the Senate approved the maps in October, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said in a statement, “The Senate’s map that passed today is fair and legal, and passed with bipartisan support," adding "This map illustrates our commitment to making sure every Texan is well-represented in their state legislature and their voices are heard. I want to thank Sen. Huffman for her leadership, and the 30 other senators for their hard work."

Right now, the new map is in place for March 1, unless the courts decide otherwise. There are several lawsuits regarding the new maps in Texas.