Semi-truck fire, fuel spill shuts down I-35E bridge over Lewisville Lake

Some lanes have reopened, but drivers are urged to take alternate routes

By NBCDFW Staff

TX DOT

A major accident involving an on-fire semi-truck and fuel spill shut down the I-35E bridge over Lewisville Lake Saturday morning.

Crews continue to clean the spill as two southbound main lanes and one northbound main lane have reopened, according to an update from Lewisville Police.

Access roads are open, but traffic is moving slowly. Drivers are still being urged to take an alternate route.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

