Security heightened at North Texas houses of worship over call for action against Jews worldwide by Hamas

North Texas houses of worship took extra security precautions Friday amid war in the Middle East and calls from the terrorist group Hamas for a “Day of Rage” against Jews worldwide.

Dallas Synagogues and Jewish schools had extra police presence Friday.

Ellie Adelman with the Jewish National Fund said she took her children to school Friday, but many other parents did not.

“There was absolutely a very strong presence of police today and we thank them so much for being there for us. The school was very empty. A lot of parents are feeling afraid right now and I understand,” Adelman said.

Joel Schwitzer, a spokesman for the Dallas Chapter of the American Jewish Committee, said anxiety levels and security concerns are elevated because of the terrible Hamas brutality of Saturday’s unprovoked attack on Israel.

“I think everyone wants the two communities to live together in peace and security but we need partnership to do that,” Schwitzer said.

At the Islamic Center of Irving, there was also extra security for Friday prayers, the day more of the Muslim faithful attended services. There is always security at the mosque because of past threats against Muslims.

People there Friday said there was no day of rage at the Irving mosque.

“Emotions are high on both sides, but we will be praying for peace today,” said member Emad Salem, who is also a Palestinian refugee.

“People ought to feel safe in their places of worship all the time,” he said.

There was keen awareness among the Irving worshippers of violence elsewhere.

“I don’t think any of the Muslims that I know are going to do any of that stuff,” said member Mustaffa Carroll with the Muslim Alliance for Black Lives.

He was also a demonstrator Wednesday against the Dallas City Council resolution supporting Israel and condemning the violent, unprovoked attack by Hamas.

“If you are a human and you have any kind of conscious, you should be screaming from your rooftop that this is not OK,” Adelman said.

Carroll said his opposition to the Dallas resolution was not in support of the actions of Hamas.

“There’s no way to justify any of that. The problem is if you don’t hear both sides of this issue, then there’s absolutely no way you can achieve peace,” Carroll said.

The people who spoke at the Mosque said the Israeli plan to evacuate millions of people from Northern Gaza to clear the way for a ground war against Hamas is impossible for the civilians confined there.

“There is no place to go. Gaza is 140 square miles, twice the size of Irving with 2.2 million people,” Salem said.

The Dallas supporters of Israel said Hamas made the action necessary.

“This is not about the Palestinian people. This is about the organization whose very charter calls for the destruction of Israel,” Schwitzer said.

Palestinians in Dallas plan a Sunday rally on the City Hall plaza that organizers said would be a peaceful demonstration in support of Gaza civilians.

Here is a statement sent by Temple Emanu-El to members of the congregation Thursday. Spokesperson Connie Dufner said the circumstances had not changed Friday:

We understand the fear, anger and grief all of us are dealing with right now – and understandable concerns about safety. We are also aware of internet reports of threats of violence against Jews on Friday, October 13. Our security partners advise that there are currently no credible specific threats in our community. Based on that information, Temple leadership and clergy have decided that Temple Emanu-El will remain open on Friday and through the weekend. ﻿

We believe our community is strongest when we join together to live a vibrant, Jewish life, and are committed every day to making Temple the center of that life. In the past week, we have experienced the height of joy in Torah and Jewish learning at Simchat Torah, and have gathered in the depths of sorrow to mourn the horrific events of Saturday’s Hamas attack on Israel.

Our security has been on high alert ever since the tragic events of Saturday and we have enhanced the security that was already in place. We will also have added security for all of this weekend’s events.

As always, we are here for you as together we find solace, solidarity and strength.