Search for DeSoto 13-Year-Old Girl Missing for Over a Week Continues

Police say the missing girl could still be in DeSoto or in surrounding areas

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl from DeSoto.

Officials say Avery Potts was last seen over a week ago on March 7 when she left school and did not return home.

Investigators believe the missing girl could still be in DeSoto or the surrounding areas or that Avery may travel to Dallas or Fort Worth.

Avery is described as biracial with brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5'7" and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the DeSoto Police Department at 1-972-223-6111 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

