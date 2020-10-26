San Antonio Man Caught Sexually Abusing Child, Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison

A 34-year-old man from San Antonio has been sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.

According to Willis, Jose Fraire Delarosa had ongoing access to the victim and sexually abused the child over a two-year period starting when the child was six years old.

Allen Police Department

Delarosa also threatened to hurt the child's mother if the child told anyone about the abuse, Willis said.

Another sibling in the home reported the abuse to Allen police after witnessing Delarosa sexually assaulting the victim.

The Allen Police Department investigated the case and forensically interviewed the child at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, where the child informed investigators about specific details of the abuse.

"I applaud the bravery of both children who testified in this case - the sibling who saw and reported a despicable act and the victim who courageously told of the horrific, ongoing sexual abuse," Willis said after sentencing.

The jury found Delarosa guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and Judge James R. Fry assessed Delarosa's punishment at 60 years in prison.

By law, those sentenced for continuous sexual abuse of a child are not eligible for parole.