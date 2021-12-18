winter weather

Salvation Army to Open Warming Shelters Across North Texas

The Salvation Army opened warming centers across North Texas as power outages continued during dangerously cold weather.
With temperatures falling this week, the Salvation Army of North Texas is preparing to open warming shelters to help those in need.

Warming shelters will be activated in McKinney and Plano, and the Salvation Army is on standby in other locations across North Texas.

In McKinney, the warming shelter will open at 600 Wilson Creek Parkway at 6 p.m.

A second shelter will open in Plano at 3528 East 14th Street at 6:30 p.m.

These facilities will provide shelter, meals, bottles of water, coffee, and hot drinks.

The warming shelters activate when temperatures are lower than 36 degrees for more than two days in a row, the Salvation Army said.

