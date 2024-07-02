Salvation Army of North Texas opens cooling stations to provide relief from heat

The Salvation Army of North Texas has activated its comprehensive heat relief services to residents in need during extreme temperatures. This includes operating cooling stations across five counties.

With support from heat relief sponsor, Reliant, The Salvation Army provides hydration, food, and shelter at select cooling stations in Dallas, Collin, Denton, Tarrant, and Ellis counties.

At select locations, The Salvation Army, with support from partner, Westlake Ace Hardware, will be distributing boxed fans through its drive-thru food pantries.

The Salvation Army provides financial assistance to help customers in need pay their utility bills. Emergency disaster mobile feeding units (canteens) are also being deployed to bring relief directly to vulnerable populations, according to the organization.

Currently, the following locations have activated cooling stations:

In Dallas County, the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center, Garland Corps Community Center, Irving Corps Community Center, Oak Cliff Corps Community Center, and Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center are open as cooling stations.

In Denton County, the Denton Corps Community Center and Lewisville Corps Community Center are open as cooling stations.

In Collin County, the Plano Corps Community Center and McKinney Corps Community Center are open as cooling stations.

In Tarrant County, the Arlington Corps Community Center and Northside Corps Community Center are open as cooling stations. The J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center is also providing heat relief services through its mobile canteen.

In Ellis County, the Waxahachie Corps Community Center is open as a cooling station.

Each of these locations follows the guidelines created by their respective cities and counties, but exact protocols may vary, according to the Salvation Army.

North Texas Area Command has established a threshold for activating heat relief services, which relies on a forecast of 100 degrees or higher, usually for more than one day, or if there’s a heat index of more than 105 degrees for over two days in a row.

“This heat is hard on all of us, but even more those who are struggling financially, physically, or mentally,” said Major Paul McFarland, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “As the temperature continues to rise, we ask our friends and neighbors to help spread the word on where all those in need in our community can find the assistance they need. Our doors are open for all individuals and families in need of a place to cool down.”

To donate to The Salvation Army’s preparation and relief efforts or find information on cooling shelters, visit their website here.

Other cooling stations are open in other parts of North Texas including Haltom City and in Tarrant County.

Tarrant County Homeless Coalition is working with city leaders and other partners to establish cooling stations for anyone living outdoors amid dangerously high temperatures.

Haltom City shared the Haltom City Public Library and Recreation Center will be open during normal business hours for those who need to take a break in an air-conditioned facility.