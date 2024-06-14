Cooling stations in Tarrant County to be made available during summer heat

Tarrant County Homeless Coalition is working with city leaders and other partners to establish cooling stations for anyone living outdoors amid dangerously high temperatures.

A number of community organizations throughout Tarrant County will provide water and other resources designed to give relief from the heat.

"The extreme Texas heat can be dangerous for people experiencing homelessness,” said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. “Our street outreach teams will also distribute water and assess for other needs as we work together to provide resources for those in need.”

In Fort Worth, Heat Heroes for the Homeless goes into effect Monday, June 17 and runs through Monday, Sept. 16.

True Worth Place, Community Crossroads, First Street Mission and When We Love will offer extended hours from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on various days of the week for people looking for relief from the heat.

The Fort Worth location will offer access to water, restrooms and cool resting areas.

In Arlington, two nonprofits serving the homeless will offer daytime resources.

The Salvation Army located at 712 West Abram Street will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Indoor accommodations for up to 3 guests at a time in 30-minute increments will be available. Exceptions can be made for families and water will be provided.

Arlington Life Shelter located at 325 West Division Street will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The location will serve as an outdoor hydration station for those in need of water.

Arlington libraries will offer seating and water fountains to visitors during normal operating hours. Participating libraries include George W. Hawkes Downtown, East Library and Recreation Center, Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch, Northeast Branch, Southeast Branch, Woodland West, and East Library and Recreation Center.

To learn more about Tarrant County's emergency shelter options, click here.