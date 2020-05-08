Runners Dedicate 2.23 Miles to Ahmaud Arbery – Unarmed Black Man Killed by Two White Men

Across the United States, runners dedicated 2.23 miles to Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man whose death at the hands of two white men was caught on camera.

In Dallas, some people ran in groups in a show of solidarity and call for justice. The 2.23 miles is symbolic of February 23. It’s the day he was shot and killed by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael while his family says he was simply out for jog.

The last moments of his life in Brunswick Georgia were caught on camera and have now been viewed by millions.

“When I first saw it online I questioned whether I wanted to click on the video. But I did,” said Cedric Akion.

Akion joined others in Downtown Dallas to run in memory of Arbery. Thousands across the country ran and rallied as well.

Nick Marino said he organized one of the Dallas runs with his friends in mind.

“My friends that don’t look like me, and the fear that they have in different situations that I will never feel is something that I can’t even imagine,” said Marino. “I personally believe if Ahmaud Arbery was white, there is definitely a good chance that he would still be with us today.”

They ran through the streets in a symbolic cry for justice. Some said they’d not yet seen the video, but that they knew enough and heard enough about yet another shooting of an unarmed black man and wanted to take action.

“I have not. I’ve chosen not to for all the reasons of the feedback that I’ve been receiving around it,” said Dallas resident Zai Lerebours. “I think it’s enough knowing that it’s out there, that it’s wrong.”

Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder for Arbery’s death.

As people demand justice, there’s also this seemingly simple request.

“We want to be able to live in a society where we can actually walk or jog or run without really being harassed by anybody,” Akion.

Greg and Travis McMichael appeared in court today. They remain behind bars without bond.